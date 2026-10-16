South Korea’s oldest hippo, Hasun, dies at 46

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Hippos typically live for 40 to 50 years, and Hasun is believed to have died of old age.

SEOUL – Hasun, South Korea’s oldest hippopotamus, has died at 46, Seoul Grand Park said on Oct 16.

In a notice posted on its website, the park said Hasun had been eating well and remained healthy despite her age until her strength suddenly began to decline.

The park did not specify the date of her death.

“Our veterinarians and keepers stayed by Hasun’s side and did everything they could,” the park said.

“She passed away peacefully in their care, with no signs of a particular illness.”

Born in 1980, Hasun lived at Seoul Zoo, located inside the park, for more than four decades. She was one of the first animals to arrive at the park when it opened in 1984.

Hippos typically live for 40 to 50 years, and Hasun is believed to have died of old age.

The park remembered Hasun as a “familiar presence” in its hippo enclosure for more than four decades, saying she had left visitors with many fond memories.

“We will never forget our time with Hasun,” the park said. “We thank everyone who loved her.” THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK