South Korea's Moon tells Trump he will accept invitation to G-7 summit; Russia wants more details

SEOUL/MOSCOW/LONDON (REUTERS) - South Korean President Moon Jae-in told US President Donald Trump on Monday (June 1) that he would willingly accept the American leader's invitation to join this year's Group of Seven summit, South Korea's presidential Blue House said in a statement.

Mr Trump and Mr Moon spoke by phone, the Blue House said.

Mr Trump said on Saturday that he is postponing until September the G-7 summit that had been scheduled for late June, and that he wants to invite Australia, Russia, South Korea and India to the meeting.

Mr Trump said the G-7 was an old system that did not reflect the current international situation, according to the Blue House.

Mr Moon told Mr Trump he would welcome the inclusion of other countries and said it would be a sign of progress in the face of the global coronavirus crisis.

"If at an appropriate time, a (leaders') meeting can take place successfully, it will be a signal that the world is returning to normal conditions and economy," Mr Moon said, according to the statement.

RUSSIA

Meanwhile, the Kremlin said on Monday it needed more details before responding to Mr Trump's proposal, but that Russian President Vladimir Putin supported dialogue on the issue.

"President Putin is a supporter of dialogue in all directions, but in this case, in order to respond to such initiatives, we need to receive more information, which we unfortunately do not have," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"We don't know the details of this proposal yet, we don't know if it is official," he said, adding that Moscow needed to know what might be on the agenda of the proposed meeting and its format, before responding.

Russia was expelled from what was then the G-8 in 2014, after Moscow annexed the Crimea region from Ukraine. Russia still holds the territory, and various G-7 governments have rebuffed previous calls from Mr Trump to readmit Moscow.

Mr Peskov said other formats such as the G-20 gave Russia a platform to discuss international issues with other countries.

"There are very comfortable and effective mechanisms for all participants for international dialogue, such as the G-20, which allows the world's leading economies to discuss the most pressing problems," he said.

Some Russian analysts believe Moscow should regard Mr Trump's potential invitation with scepticism.

"Trump's intention to invite Putin as a guest of the #G7 makes no sense for Russia. All blame, no gain is what it'll get. This chapter should remain closed," Mr Dmitri Trenin, director of the Carnegie Moscow Centre and a former colonel in the Russian army, wrote on Twitter on Sunday.

A spokesman for Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday that the British government would not support the re-admittance of Russia as a member of the G-7, but that it is up to the host country of any summit to decide which leaders it invites as a guest.

Mr Johnson would wait to see what the US proposed, the spokesman said.

"We will look at the detail of what the US is proposing. It is customary for the country that holds the G-7 presidency to invite other leaders to participate as guests in the summit," he told reporters.

"Russia was removed from the G-7 group of nations following its (2014) annexation of Crimea and we are yet to see evidence of changed behaviour that would justify its re-admittance ... We wouldn't support it being re-admitted as a member of the group."

Australia said on Sunday it would welcome an official invitation from Mr Trump to the G-7 summit and that there had been contact on the matter between Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and the US.