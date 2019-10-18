South Korea's Moon sees approval rating hit new low amid justice minister scandal

SEOUL (BLOOMBERG) - The approval rating for South Korean President Moon Jae-in hit a record low in a poll released just days after he issued a public apology for the resignation of a scandal-tainted minister who was a close political ally.

The support rate for Mr Moon's government was at 39 per cent, according to data released on Friday (Oct 18) by Gallup Korea. The resignation of Mr Cho Kuk - a justice minister who resigned just five weeks after taking the job - added to Mr Moon's woes that include a tepid economy, a trade war with Japan, and North Korea snubbing his overtures for talks.