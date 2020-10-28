South Korea's Moon says virus has been contained

SEOUL (BLOOMBERG) - South Korean President Moon Jae-in said his country has contained the coronavirus as he sought a budget increase in order to help the pandemic-hit economy recover.

Speaking in Parliament on Wednesday (Oct 28), Mr Moon called for strengthening the government's fiscal role next year by increasing the budget by 8.5 per cent.

South Korea's vigorous response in fighting the pandemic has helped boost Mr Moon's political standing at home and led to a stronger than expected rebound from its pandemic-triggered recession.

"By reinforcing the active role of fiscal policy, we can quickly overcome the crisis," Mr Moon said.

Mr Moon said now is the time for a clear economic rebound, while also cautioning the country still runs the risks of a virus resurgence.

He spoke a day after data showed that gross domestic product increased 1.9 per cent in the three months through September from the prior quarter.

Economists had forecast 1.3 per cent growth, following two quarters of contraction.

South Korea has seen some of the lowest death figures from Covid-19 of any advanced economy, with about 460 as of Wednesday.

It is recovering from recession in a stronger position than most developed nations, aided by its exports recovery, stimulus measures and its relatively successful containment of the coronavirus.