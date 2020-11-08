South Korea's Moon says looking forward to working with Biden

SEOUL (REUTERS) - South Korea's President Moon Jae-in on Saturday (Nov 7) congratulated Mr Joe Biden for his victory in the US presidential election, saying on Twitter he was looking forward to working with his team for shared values and future relations.

"Congratulations to @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris. Our alliance is strong and the bond between our two countries is rock-solid," Mr Moon wrote on his social media accounts.

"I very much look forward to working with you for our shared values," Mr Moon added. "I have great expectations of advancing and opening up the future development of our bilateral relations."

Mr Moon ended his posts with "Katchi Kapshida!", a Korean expression that means "Let's go together!"