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South Korea’s Lee says North Korea-China summit hard to predict, though desirable

President Lee Jae Myung said South Korea would play whatever role it could and that easing tensions between the two Koreas was important.

SEOUL – South Korean President Lee Jae Myung said on Nov 29 it was difficult to predict whether North Korea and China would hold a summit, although such a meeting would be desirable, South Korea’s Newsis agency reported.

“There are so many variables, and it is not a situation that can be reliably predicted,” Lee was quoted as saying to the presidential press corps, while hiking on a mountain in Seoul.

Lee also said South Korea would play whatever role it could and that easing tensions between the two Koreas was important, the report said.

Japan’s Kyodo news agency reported, citing diplomatic sources, that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un may visit several Chinese cities and meet Chinese President Xi Jinping in early December.

Construction screens were erected on the night of Nov 29 around the railway linking the two countries in the Chinese border town of Dandong, Kyodo said, after its reporters confirmed they were not there on the morning of Nov 27 .

Similar screens were installed when Kim travelled through Dandong by train in September 2025 , the report said.

South Korea’s Yonhap news agency also said a hotel overlooking the China-North Korea Friendship Bridge had stopped accepting reservations through Dec 4.

The hotel has restricted bookings before previous visits by North Korean leaders, according to Yonhap.

Kim made a one-day visit to Dandong in October, crossing the newly opened New Yalu River Bridge and meeting Wang Huning, China's fourth-highest-ranked official.

The trip pointed to a renewed push by Beijing and Pyongyang to bolster economic ties, amid questions over whether North Korea’s deepening military relationship with Russia has made it less reliant on China.

Xi last met Kim during a visit to Pyongyang in June, when they agreed to expand cooperation and strengthen strategic communication. REUTERS