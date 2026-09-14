South Korea’s Lee hits new approval low as housing discontent grows

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South Korean President Lee Jae Myung attends a joint statement with French President Emmanuel Macron at the Elysee Palace in Paris as part of South Korean President Lee's state visit to France, on Sept 8.

SEOUL – South Korean President Lee Jae-myung’s approval rating fell to a new low on Sept 14 , extending a steep decline as he entered the second year of his five-year term amid growing public discontent with key policies, including housing.

In a Realmeter survey published on Sept 14 , 63.3 per cent of respondents said they disapproved of Lee’s performance while 33.8 per cent said he was doing a good job.

Public dissatisfaction with housing policy and cabinet appointments, including the withdrawal of a gender equality minister nominee and ethics violation accusations against the justice minister nominee, weighed on declining support, the pollster said.

Lee has not publicly commented on his falling popularity, but previously said that what matters is the finish line.

“There’s no point talking about a goal for what kind of support I’d like to get,” Lee said early in his presidency in 2025 . “I’m going to do my best with the expectation that it’ll be higher when I finish.”

Some Democratic Party members and supporters have expressed concern about whether he can reverse the decline soon enough to help the liberals retain a Parliamentary majority in an election due in two years.

“Once you hit 3 (in the first digit) in support rating, no president has recovered from that,” Kim Eo-joon, a prominent liberal pundit and an early supporter of Lee, said on his YouTube show in August .

A presidential Blue House spokesperson said Lee plans to speak directly to the public in a format still under review.

“We look at this as a compound result of various policy issues such as real estate and the stock market as well as political issues,” Kang Yu-jung told a briefing on Sept 11 when asked about falling approval ratings.

“We’re listening to the voices of the public with a heavy sense of responsibility.”

Housing woes

When Lee spoke about the finish line, he was reflecting on his time as a mayor and later as governor of Gyeonggi, South Korea’s most populous region.

Riding a reputation as an effective administrator, Lee’s approval rating rose from 29 per cent in 2018 to a peak of 72 per cent in 2020 , before leaving office at around 60 per cent.

As president, however, he has faced a complex set of challenges.

Housing has emerged as a major source of public dissatisfaction, echoing a challenge that hamstrung the presidency of the last liberal president, Moon Jae-in.

Lee has vowed to curb property speculation by raising taxes on owners of multiple homes and expensive properties, while tightening borrowing restrictions on leveraged purchases.

Critics say the measures have left many prospective homebuyers feeling locked out of urban housing markets.

A debate over developing 1130ha of land being freed up in Seoul’s Yongsan district, including a 300ha parkland just smaller than New York's Central Park, into high-density housing has highlighted competing demands for housing and green space.

Lee during his presidential campaign pledged to create a “ Central Park for Korea ”, but the issue has become politically sensitive as pressure grows to boost housing supply.

Kim Si-deok, a commentator on urban development, said Lee has left the perception he is listening more to those who want to keep Seoul a “boutique city” and not a mass housing market. REUTERS