Lee Jae Myung discussed warship construction with Trump: South Korea

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South Korean President Lee Jae Myung (left) held a 30-minute meeting with US President Donald Trump on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York.

SEOUL – South Korean President Lee Jae Myung discussed cooperating on building warships during his meeting with US President Donald Trump on Sept 23, South Korea’s presidential office said on Sept 24.

Lee said cooperation in the shipbuilding sector, such as warship construction, was discussed with Trump and that he expects tangible results from bilateral cooperation, his office said.

It did not provide further details but added Hanhwa’s Philly shipyard, in Philadelphia, will build US military vessels.

Lee held a 30-minute meeting with Trump on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York.

The meeting came after South Korea’s Industry Ministry briefed lawmakers on Sept 22 on implementation plans under the countries’ US$350 billion (S$448 billion) investment package, including a Texas gas-fired power project identified as a potential first investment.

Of the US$350 billion deal, US$150 billion has been earmarked for the shipbuilding sector. REUTERS