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South Korea’s Lee calls for overhaul of election management after flawed vote

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Election officials carrying ballots for local elections arriving at a counting center in Seoul, South Korea, on June 3.

Election officials carrying ballots for local elections arriving at a counting center in Seoul, South Korea, on June 3.

PHOTO: REUTERS

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SEOUL - South Korean President Lee Jae Myung said on June 19 that the country’s election management system needed a major overhaul, calling a series of controversies involving the National Election Commission (NEC), including ballot paper shortages, “absurd”.

Lee has ordered a probe into the ballot shortages that marred the June 3 local elections, saying prosecutors and police would take part. The incident triggered public anger, protests questioning fairness and the resignation of the NEC chief.

“We must hurry to conduct a thorough fact-finding investigation and carry out a full legal revision to reform the existing election management system at the level of dismantling it,” Lee told a press briefing.

“If the ruling and opposition parties can agree, perhaps we should pursue even a one-point constitutional amendment concerning the NEC,” he said.

The commission, a constitutionally independent body, had enjoyed “freedom close to indulgence” without proper oversight, Lee said, adding it should bear responsibility commensurate with its neutrality.

Lee also called for a stern response to any violence in the protests following the elections, while saying peaceful rallies should be protected. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.