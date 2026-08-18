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President Lee Jae Myung said civil defence exercises were aimed at safeguarding South Koreans’ lives and safety.

SEOUL - South Korean President Lee Jae Myung called on Aug 18 for stronger independent defence capabilities, while saying annual civil defence exercises coinciding with joint US-South Korea military drills were defensive and not intended to threaten North Korea.

The remarks came after US President Donald Trump instructed the Pentagon to “substantially reduce” the joint military exercises with South Korea, and said North Korean leader Kim Jong Un had responded to his outreach.

Lee said Seoul should proceed without disruption with the planned transfer of wartime operational control from the US during his term, in line with the government’s existing plan.

“A strong alliance makes the foundation of security stronger, and strengthening our own capabilities increases our value and necessity as an ally,” Lee said in a Cabinet meeting, describing the US-South Korea alliance and independent defence as mutually reinforcing.

He also called for faster progress on South Korea’s nuclear-powered submarine programme and for developing officers capable of integrated operations for future conflicts, as distinctions between battlefields become less clear.

At a National Security Council meeting on Aug 18, Lee said the civil defence exercises held alongside major US-South Korea military drills were defensive in character, aimed at safeguarding South Koreans’ lives and safety.

South Korea had no intention of using the exercises to attack North Korea or raise tensions on the Korean Peninsula, Lee said, adding that their purpose was to protect citizens’ daily lives rather than target any particular party as an enemy, according to a statement by the presidential Blue House. REUTERS