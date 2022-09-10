South Korea's K-pop stars extending their reach as avatars in the metaverse

SEOUL - From debuting virtual idols to holding interactive concerts and creating digital content, South Korea's entertainment companies have been quick to dive into the metaverse to help K-pop stars expand their reach beyond the physical world.

Girl group Blackpink, for one, stormed into the metaverse platform ZEPETO as avatars first in mid-2020. The four-member group then held a virtual fan signing event - which drew more than 46 million fans - and performed together with American singer Selena Gomez.