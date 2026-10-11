South Korea’s jailed ex-president Yoon and wife received $2 million in inmate funds

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SEOUL – Jailed former South Korea president Yoon Suk Yeol and his wife, Kim Keon Hee, collected about 2.19 billion won ($2 million) in inmate funds during their first year of detention, according to data from the Justice Ministry released on Oct 11 by representative Lee Sung-yoon of the ruling Democratic Party of Korea.

Yoon received 1.95 billion won across 45,770 deposits from July 10 through Sept 9, 2026. Kim received 240 million won across 10,415 deposits from her arrest on Aug 12, 2025 through the same date.

The combined total is about eight times the president’s annual salary. Each received more money than any other inmate at their respective detention centres, according to the data.

Under South Korean law, inmates can receive money from outside the prison to buy daily necessities. Their inmate accounts are capped at 4 million won, with any excess held until release or transferred to a personal bank account.

Yoon withdrew nearly 1.94 billion won in 586 transactions – about two per weekday on average. The Democratic Party said Yoon repeatedly had correctional officers transfer money from his inmate account to his personal bank account, effectively resetting the balance and freeing up room for further deposits.

The ruling party lawmakers believe Yoon’s attorneys and pro-Yoon YouTubers shared his inmate account details and encouraged supporters to send money. THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK