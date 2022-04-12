South Korea's gender equality ministry in crosshairs

SEOUL • South Korea's anti-feminist President-elect has vowed to abolish the Ministry of Gender Equality. But actually getting rid of it will be tricky, experts say, and the incoming administration is already backing off from its promise.

Since it was set up in 2001, the ministry has been a driver of social progress for South Korean women - for example, making it possible for single mothers to register their kids in their name.

Along the way, it has also become a flashpoint in the country's increasingly bitter debates over sexism and gender, with detractors such as incoming President Yoon Suk-yeol claiming it is an obsolete backwater of "radical feminism".

The ministry's supporters, however, point to a track record of welfare policies that benefit a diverse cross-section of society - from teenage runaways to the children of North Korean defectors.

"My ex just moved out one day and never came back," said single mother Jin Mi-ae, adding that her former husband refused to contribute financially to their child's upbringing.

Failing to pay child support was criminalised in South Korea only last year. Many eligible parents - mostly women - still do not receive it but thanks to the ministry's efforts, there are now mechanisms in place to help them.

Ms Jin filed a case with the Child Support Agency - set up by the ministry in 2015 - and said its assistance was crucial in her quest to get her ex-husband to help.

Although Mr Yoon has said he will not renege on his abolition pledge, his transition team said last week that they would keep the ministry for now.

Scrapping the ministry would require legislation to reorganise the government - a tricky task as Mr Yoon does not have a majority.

"The likely clash at the National Assembly may taint the new administration's image," said political science professor Shin Yul at Myongji University.

With local elections coming up in June, he added, it is unlikely Mr Yoon's People Power Party would want to expend political capital on a bruising legislative fight and has put the issue "on hold".

In recent years, South Korea's #MeToo generation has mobilised on a host of issues - from legalising abortion to demanding prosecutions for "revenge porn".

This has triggered an online backlash against so-called "radical feminism", with young men bemoaning their own lot - chiefly compulsory military service, from which women are exempt.

Mr Yoon, who appealed to disgruntled male voters, also claimed that South Korean women do not suffer from "systemic gender discrimination" - despite much evidence to the contrary on the gender wage gap and female workforce participation.

He won the election in March - but by the narrowest margin ever, after young women mobilised against him.

Even so, activists say his victory is a huge blow.

"It's devastating to have a president-elect who actively spreads prejudice and hatred," said Ms Yujin, a 26-year-old female voter and activist.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE