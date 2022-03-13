South Korea's foreign policy towards China, North Korea set to change

Faced with China's wrath over the deployment of a United States missile defence system five years ago, South Korean President Moon Jae-in tried to appease Beijing with a policy dubbed the "three Nos".

The promise of no additional deployment of the system known as the Terminal High Altitude Area Defence (Thaad), no establishment of a trilateral military alliance with the US and Japan, and no participation in the US missile defence network helped restore ties with China, which the Moon administration views as an important partner in reaching out to North Korea.