South Korea's ex-PM to return to role under incoming administration

SEOUL • The transition committee of South Korea's President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol yesterday named Mr Han Duck-soo the prime minister in the new administration, appointing him to a role he last held more than a decade ago.

Mr Han, 72, has expertise in areas such as the economy, trade and public affairs, and was prime minister from April 2007 to February 2008, during the Roh Moo-hyun administration.

Mr Han spent more than 40 years in the public sector, including the Customs agency and the trade and finance ministries. He also served as an ambassador to the United States.

"He has built a wealth of experience in economy, trade and diplomacy... and is considered the right person to carry out state affairs," Mr Yoon said at a news conference.

Mr Han said the economy was struggling amid heightened economical and geopolitical risks as he listed four main tasks to be addressed: managing foreign and defence policies, achieving fiscal soundness, keeping a healthy current account surplus and raising national productivity.

The prime minister in South Korea is appointed by the president, rather than being elected, and must be approved by Parliament. The position is largely administrative, but the prime minister oversees ministries, deliberates major state affairs and acts on behalf of the president.

The nomination comes as Mr Yoon, who is from the opposition conservative party, is set to take office next month. Mr Yoon is a former prosecutor-general who has never held elected office before, but Mr Han's experience working on both sides of South Korea's partisan divide is expected to play a crucial role in helping the incoming administration reshape the country's political future.

Mr Yoon faces challenges in curbing runaway home prices and rising household debt amid inflationary risks and a growing wealth gap.

