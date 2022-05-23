South Korea's daily Covid-19 infections dip to near 4-month low

A couple arrives for a picnic on a spring day at the Han river park in Seoul, South Korea, on April 19, 2022. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
Published
1 hour ago

SEOUL (REUTERS) - South Korea's daily new Covid-19 infections dropped to below 10,000 for the first time in nearly four months on Monday (May 23), as the highly contagious Omicron variant recedes despite eased pandemic restrictions.

The figure of 9,975 is the lowest since South Korea reported 8,570 cases in late January, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency.

South Korea ditched most of its pandemic-related restrictions, including an outdoor mask mandate, earlier this month as cases slowed after peaking at more than 600,000 in mid-March.

The decline in infections comes as its neighbour, North Korea, is battling the country's first confirmed outbreak of Covid-19 while refusing most outside help and keeping its border shut.

North Korea reported 167,650 new patients suffering from fever on Monday, raising the total caseload tallied since late April to 2.81 million, state news agency KCNA said. The official death toll stood at 68.

Apparently deprived of testing supplies, North Korea has not confirmed the total number of people testing positive for the coronavirus.

More On This Topic
South Koreans flock overseas for 'revenge travel' as Covid-19 rules ease
Biden offers aid, vaccines to Covid-19-stricken North Korea
Related Stories
How often can you be infected with Covid-19?
Shanghai residents leverage Excel skills, management savvy to navigate Covid-19 lockdown
How Australia saved thousands of lives while Covid-19 killed 1 million Americans
North Korea reports first Covid-19 outbreak: Govt refused offers of vaccines
These 2 years lost (or not): Looking back at how S'pore coped with Covid-19
WHO studies on whether Covid-19 has role in mysterious hepatitis in kids gain pace
What we know about rebound of Covid-19 symptoms in people who took Pfizer pills
Test, test, test? Scientists question costly mass Covid-19 checks
Are masks still needed? It depends on the setting
How soon can you exercise after getting Covid-19 and what can you eat? Here are some tips

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top