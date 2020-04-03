South Korea's confirmed coronavirus cases top 10,000

SEOUL (XINHUA) - South Korea's reported coronavirus cases topped 10,000 as of Friday (April 3) as 86 more cases were confirmed in the past 24 hours.

The number of infections in the country totalled 10,062, according to the Korea Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC).

Five more deaths were confirmed, raising the death toll to 174. The total fatality rate came in at 1.73 per cent, while the rate for those in their 80s or higher soared to 18.86 per cent.

A total of 193 more patients were discharged from quarantine after making full recovery, bringing the total number of discharged patients to 6,021.

The total number of cases surpassed 10,000 in 74 days since the first case was reported in South Korea on Jan 20.

The daily caseload has stayed around 100 for the past few weeks, but small cluster infections and imported cases were still found.

The number of imported cases was 508 in the past two weeks, according to the health authorities. About 92 per cent of the total was entrants from overseas, and the remaining 8 per cent was those who were infected by the entrants.

Except for the first 31 cases, all the infections have been reported since Feb 19.

The country has raised its four-tier virus alert to the highest "red" level.

Small cluster infections were still found in Daegu, Seoul and Gyeonggi province. Of the new cases, 22 were detected at airports.

Since Jan 3, South Korea has tested more than 443,000 people, among whom 414,303 tested negative for the virus and 18,908 were being put under observation.