South Korea’s centenarian population grows over 30% in 4 years

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Women outnumber men roughly 5 to 1 among the country’s centenarians.

SEOUL – South Korea’s population aged 100 and older grew by nearly a third in four years, with women far outnumbering men.

The country had 8,701 centenarians in 2025, up 32.6% from 6,563 in 2021, according to national statistics agency data released on Oct 2 by Representative Nam In-soon of the Democratic Party of Korea to mark Senior Citizens’ Day.

Nam, a member of the National Assembly’s Health and Welfare Committee, called for stronger income security and care support as more people live into old age.

“On Senior Citizens’ Day, we should reflect on whether older people are enjoying healthy and dignified lives as their lifespans grow longer,” she said.

“While the number of people aged 100 and older is approaching 9,000, many older people still face poverty and care burdens. We must strengthen income security in old age and support for care.”

Women accounted for 7,242, or 83.2%, of the total, compared with 1,459 men – roughly 5 to 1.

The centenarian population increased every year over the period, with the largest annual gain in 2025, when the number rose by 961.

For the highest concentration of residents who have reached the century mark, the figures point to Goheung, South Jeolla Province.

Among the country’s 229 cities, counties and districts, Goheung topped the list with 86.8 centenarians per 100,000 residents.

Yeongyang and Bonghwa, both in North Gyeongsang Province, followed with 84 and 83.1, respectively. Hadong, South Gyeongsang Province, came next at 76.2.

At the other end was Ulsan’s Buk-gu, with 4.7 centenarians per 100,000 residents. Ulsan’s Jung-gu had the second-lowest figure at 5.5, followed by Hwaseong, Gyeonggi Province, at 6.9. THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK