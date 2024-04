SEOUL - Spring showers mixed with tears on April 3 as some 6,000 South Koreans sent off three-year-old giant panda Fu Bao as she went on a journey back to her home country China.

Loud sobs could be heard as a covered truck painted with a photo of Fu Bao and bright yellow rapeseed flowers took the beloved bear down the winding paths of Everland theme park in Yongin city in Gyeonggi province, about an hour away from Seoul.