South Koreans’ distrust of North Korea reaches record high: Survey

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The poll found 83.3% of South Koreans feel that the North Korean regime does not want reunification.

SEOUL - South Koreans’ distrust of the North Korean regime and perceptions of its military threat have reached their highest levels on record, a survey showed on Oct 1.

According to the Seoul National University Institute for Peace and Unification Studies’ 2026 Unification Perception Survey, 78.3% of respondents said “dialogue and compromise with the North Korean regime were impossible”, the highest level recorded since the institute began conducting the annual survey in 2007.

The poll also found that 86.4% felt threatened by North Korea’s nuclear weapons, while 90.4% believed Pyongyang would not give up its nuclear arsenal.

Another 83.3% said the North Korean regime does not want reunification, also a record high.

Meanwhile, 81.8% of respondents said they viewed the two Koreas as effectively separate states, while 61.6% said peaceful coexistence and the establishment of peace should be the government’s top North Korean policy objective.

The findings come as military tensions along the inter-Korean border have intensified in recent weeks.

North Korean troops crossed the Military Demarcation Line (MDL) around 50 times in August and September, according to data provided by the Defence Ministry to lawmaker Yu Yong-weon of the main opposition People Power Party.

According to the data, North Korean troops crossed the line about 20 times in August and about 30 times in September, largely along the eastern section of the border.

The first such crossing in 2026 was reported in mid-August along the eastern front.

South Korean troops have responded to the incursions with warning broadcasts and warning shots, prompting the North Korean soldiers to retreat.

Two explosions inside the DMZ on Sept 21 also injured three South Korean service members during an operation near the MDL.

Preliminary investigations indicate North Korean devices caused the explosions.

The United Nations Command has stated the incident involved armistice violations, while the South Korean military has demanded an apology and warned of appropriate actions.

A separate survey released on Oct 1 by the Reform Institute, a think tank affiliated with the minor opposition Reform Party, found that 89.8% of respondents were aware of the mine incident, and 70.5% said the government’s and military’s handling of the aftermath was inappropriate.

Among those surveyed, 55.9% said the response was “not at all appropriate”, while 26.2% said it was appropriate.

Asked what the government should prioritise in responding to the incident, 36.7% chose investigating whether the Armistice Agreement had been violated and establishing responsibility, followed by 32.3% who called for stronger military readiness and corresponding measures.

The Reform Institute poll was conducted nationwide on Sept 30 among 855 adults aged 18 and older. THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK