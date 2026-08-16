South Koreans dig into family roots amid K-actress Ahn Ha-young’s ancestry controversy

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Actress Ahn Ha-young (right) stars in the popular Netflix romantic comedy Our Sticky Love, alongside Jung Hae-in (left).

SEOUL – A website that helps South Koreans trace their family origins and learn about historical figures and genealogies has experienced a boost in traffic, after actress Ahn Ha-young came under public scrutiny over her ancestor’s alleged pro-Japanese activities during Japan’s 1910 to 1945 colonial rule of Korea.

As interest in the website – whose South Korean name translates as “in search of roots” – surged over the past few days, its server was overloaded for several hours on the evening of Aug 12 and continued to crash for several minutes at a time on Aug 13 .

The site provides information on 287 types of family lineages in South Korea, including their origins and population sizes.

The website drew particular attention as users searched for information about Ahn’s great-grandfather, whom the actress said on television was a doctor who had opened the first Western-style clinic in Seoul and treated Emperor Gojong ( 1852 to 1919 ).

When online users raised allegations that Ahn Sang-ho, the actress’ ancestor, had ties to pro-Japanese collaborators during the colonial period, Ahn Ha-young’s agency initially denied the claims, prompting further scrutiny and searches for historical records.

On Aug 12 , the actress apologised publicly, saying she had been unaware of her family’s past and regretted having spoken proudly about it.

The controversy came just days before South Korea marks Liberation Day on Aug 15, commemorating the country’s liberation from Japanese colonial rule in 1945. THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK