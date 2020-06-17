South Korean unification minister offers to step down: Yonhap

SEOUL (REUTERS, XINHUA) - South Korean Unification Minister Kim Yeon-chul, who oversees engagement with North Korea, offered on Wednesday (June 17) to step down, saying he takes responsibility for a worsening in ties between the neighbours, the Yonhap news agency said.

Kim said he felt sorry for failing to meet demands and expectations of the South Korean people who wish for peace and prosperity on the Korean Peninsula.

Kim, who took office in April last year, expressed his intention to resign earlier in the day to the presidential Blue House.

