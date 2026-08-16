South Korean trade minister ousted amid US tariff pressure

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Yeo Han-koo (centre) played a key role in major trade issues including 2025’s tariff negotiations with the US.

SEOUL – Yeo Han-koo, South Korea’s top trade negotiator who played a key role in major trade issues, including 2025’s tariff negotiations with the United States, has been sacked.

South Korean President Lee Jae Myung dismissed Yeo, the minister for trade at the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy, effective Aug 15 , according to the ministry.

The dismissal was unusual in that Yeo was removed from public office through an administrative measure that unilaterally strips an official of their position. The government did not disclose a specific reason for the decision.

“Personnel decisions involving political appointees fall under the authority and political judgment of the appointing authority, and it would be inappropriate for the ministry to comment on the background,” the ministry said.

“We are doing our utmost to ensure that there is no disruption to ongoing trade issues following the personnel decision.”

The unforeseen dismissal is drawing attention as Yeo has been at the centre of Seoul’s efforts to manage trade tensions with Washington.

He travelled to Washington earlier in 2026 and held talks with US trade officials and lawmakers as the two countries worked to resolve tariff-related disputes.

Seoul currently faces a series of sensitive trade issues with Washington including a US investigation under Section 301 of the Trade Act and issues involving South Korean e-commerce giant Coupang. THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK