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The incident took place on Sept 21 at a school in Gimhae, South Gyeongsang province.

SEOUL – A male high school student in South Korea who was caught urinating in a female classmate’s insulated water bottle has been suspended and ordered to change classes, while the victim has since left the school, according to the Gyeongsangnam-do Office of Education on Nov 26 .

The incident took place on Sept 21 at a school in Gimhae, South Gyeongsang province.

Afterward, Gimhae District Education Office that oversees the school convened a school violence committee, which on Oct 30 ordered the male student to stay away from the victim, gave him an out-of-school suspension and required him to change classes.

The female student was the sole victim in the case. The committee also decided on protective measures, including psychological counselling and a class change for her. However, she left the school on Nov 11.

The provincial education office faced criticism that the measures were insufficient, as well as allegations that a district education office investigator had made inappropriate remarks to the victim.

In response, the office issued a statement saying, “The district education office sought to implement effective measures to protect the affected student, but regrets that she ultimately left the school,” the provincial education office said.

It also defended the disciplinary measures, saying that a class change remains on a student’s school record for up to four years after graduation and could affect college admissions and employment.

In South Korea, a change of class signifies punishment for inappropriate behaviour, though the instigating act is not named in the student’s record.

The provincial education office added that it was aware of claims that the investigator’s remarks had caused the victim physical discomfort. The office did not report on what the investigator said.

Meanwhile, police have launched an investigation into the male student after receiving a report from a teacher at the school who said he had assaulted and injured the victim.

Police declined to provide further details, citing the sensitivity of the case. THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK