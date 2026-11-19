South Korean student facing cheating claim found ‘in state of cardiac arrest’
- South Korean law student Lee Jin-woo faced AI cheating suspicions after a perfect law school admission test score and rising doubts over his earlier exam results.
- He planned to prove himself by livestreaming the Korean language college entrance exam on Nov 19, but did not appear.
- Police said he was found “in a state of cardiac arrest” after a suicide concern report; investigators may examine the case if he is pronounced dead.
AI generated
SEOUL – A South Korean man whose perfect score on a law school admission test raised suspicions of AI-assisted cheating was found “in a state of cardiac arrest” on Nov 19 following suicide concerns, the South Korean police said.
Lee Jin-woo shot to fame in 2026 after scoring perfect marks on the law school admission test while studying dentistry at the prestigious Seoul National University.
But since Nov 15, when the top scorer in the 2026 national tax accountant exam confessed to cheating using AI, suspicions have swirled around the 32-year-old, who denied the allegations.
In an attempt to refute the claims, he pledged to demonstrate his abilities by live-streaming himself taking the Korean language section of the college entrance exam on Nov 19, but failed to show up.
Lee “was found in a state of cardiac arrest at an undisclosed location in Gangdong district”, police said in a brief statement, referencing “a report filed today over suicide concerns involving a man in his 30s”.
The South Korean authorities often take time to pronounce people as dead, categorising the lifeless as being “in a state of cardiac arrest”.
“If he is pronounced dead, the authorities will conduct a forensic examination and other procedures to determine the circumstances,” the police statement added.
Questions have also emerged over his college entrance exam scores, which rose sharply from his results in the 2010s and secured him a place at SNU’s dental school.
Local media have also reported allegations of past assault and extortion unrelated to the AI cheating claims. AFP
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