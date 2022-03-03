South Korean schools reopen as daily infections cross 200,000

South Korean schools have reopened for the new academic year as the country continues to battle its worst-ever surge of Covid-19 cases, with daily infections crossing the 200,000 mark for the first time.

Schools were allowed to opt for online learning but many opened their gates yesterday.

Education Minister Yoo Eun-hae said that schools were now "experienced enough to safely run classes" after two years of the pandemic, adding that there was an emergency response system in place to help them control and prevent infections.

"Schools can now run flexibly and respond effectively to infectious diseases," she said yesterday.

But the ministry also strongly advised students to conduct self-administered antigen rapid tests at home twice a week before going to school.

South Korea yesterday reported a record high of 219,241 new cases, the majority of whom were infected with the less severe but highly transmissible Omicron variant of the coronavirus.

The number brought the total tally of cases in the country to 3,492,686 since the pandemic began, with the death toll rising by 96 to 8,266.

Mr Son Young-rae, a spokesman for the Ministry of Health and Welfare, attributed the spike in cases to the more than one million tests conducted on Tuesday alone.

But he also noted that the growth rate in confirmed infections was "slowing down quite a bit this week", after doubling every week last month.

This could mean that the current outbreak was approaching its peak, he said during a radio interview yesterday.

The health authorities had earlier predicted that the Omicron wave would peak around the middle of this month with some 250,000 cases a day.

Experts warned that the death toll could rise to 200 to 300 a day, and the number of critically ill patients could exceed 1,200 daily.

The ministry spokesman said that only half of the 2,700 hospital beds secured for serious Covid-19 cases were currently being utilised.

South Korea has high rates of vaccination, with 86.5 per cent of the people fully vaccinated as at yesterday. Nearly two-thirds, or 61.4 per cent, have received booster shots.

Citing the high vaccination rates and low severity of Omicron infections compared with the previous Delta wave, the government on Tuesday suspended a vaccine pass system for entry to high-risk facilities, including restaurants.

Officials said that this was in line with plans to resume normal activities as Covid-19 entered an endemic phase in the country, and to focus resources on treating vulnerable groups such as the elderly and those with underlying conditions. Those with mild symptoms are being told to just recover at home.

But, as schools reopened, many parents have been concerned with the spread of the virus among young, unvaccinated children.

Last month alone, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) recorded 520,000 confirmed cases among those aged below 18. There were 20 critically ill cases, with two deaths so far - numbers that the agency described as low.

Children aged nine and below made up 12.2 per cent of all cases yesterday, while those aged between 10 and 19 accounted for 12.7 per cent. Both were record-high figures.

South Korea has already approved the use of Pfizer's Covid-19 vaccine for children aged between five and 11, but the KDCA said details would be announced only later this month.

