South Korean rail workers threaten strike in Dec, raising concerns over nationwide train disruptions

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Members of the Korea Railway Workers’ Union during a press conference held in front of Seoul Station on Nov 11.

SEOUL – The Korean Railway Workers’ Union said on Nov 11 it would launch an indefinite strike on Dec 10 unless its demands for more safety staff and a fairer promotion system are met.

The union is the primary labour union representing workers at Korail, South Korea’s national railway operator.

The walkout could affect high-speed trains serving Seoul’s Suseo Station as well as other Korail services.

In previous Korail strikes, Super Rapid Trains (SRT) continued to run under a separate operator, SR Corporation, giving passengers an alternative.

However, Korail took over SR’s high-speed rail operations on Sept 1. This means that trains formerly marketed as SRT now run under the Korea Train Express (KTX) brand – the nation’s high-speed rail system operated by Korail.

At a press conference outside Seoul Station, the union said the strike would begin at 9am local time (8am Singapore time) if its demands were not met. It said the current promotion system gave too few opportunities to front-line workers.

“The current promotion system unfairly excludes on-site workers,” the union said.

“Although field workers are eligible for promotion to Grade 3 positions, the number of available positions is limited, and promotion opportunities are concentrated among headquarters staff and managers.”

The union also warned that staffing shortages could compromise railway safety. It criticised management for proposing further cuts despite what it described as a shortage of workers.

“Workers are unable to rest and have to come to work even on their days off, while train drivers feel pressured when taking annual or sick leave,” it said.

For electrical maintenance crews that inspect tracks, the union called for expanding two-person teams to three, with one worker assigned to watch for approaching trains.

The union also raised concerns about staff accommodation, saying as many as 10 workers sleep in a single room at some facilities.

“If shift workers cannot get proper rest, their fatigue directly translates into safety risks,” the union said.

The strike announcement follows the breakdown of a third round of bargaining on Oct 14.

The National Labour Relations Commission ended mediation on Oct 30 without an agreement.

In a strike authorisation vote held from Nov 2 to 5, 16,783 members voted in favour. They accounted for 77.58% of the 21,634 members who cast ballots and 67.97% of the union’s 24,691 eligible members.

The union plans to hold a rally at 2pm local time on Nov 14 outside Exit 12 of Seoul Station on Subway Line No. 4.

Starting Nov 23, it plans to spend two weeks campaigning for safer rail operations and holding regional evening meetings to prepare for the strike.

South Korea’s labour law requires certain essential railway functions to continue at minimum operating levels during a strike. Some trains could still run less frequently if the walkout goes ahead. THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK