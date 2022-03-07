South Korean presidential candidates woo young voters with avatars, short videos

SEOUL (REUTERS) - South Korean presidential candidate Yoon Suk-yeol got a boost on Thursday (March 3) when a rival dropped out, but if the conservative former prosecutor wins next week, it may also be thanks to deepfake avatars and viral short videos.

Opposition leader Yoon and the top liberal contender have gone to unusual lengths in the nation's tradition-bound politics to shed the image of grumpy old men, courting young voters who could prove decisive in what has been a close race.

The candidates are vying to replace liberal President Moon Jae-in, who came to power five years ago with help from voters in their 20s and 30s. They have since deserted his party in droves.

Mr Yoon, 61, who has been narrowly ahead of Mr Lee Jae-myung, 57, from Mr Moon's governing party, won the backing on Thursday of a fellow conservative running a distant third, who joined with Mr Yoon in a combined ticket.

Mr Moon is barred by terms limits from seeking reelection.

A former top prosecutor, Mr Yoon has enjoyed steadfast support from people over 60, while Mr Lee leads with those in their 40s and 50s, leaving a battleground for younger voters.

Their support has swung dramatically toward some conservative challengers, but disapproval ratings are high for both top contenders amid scandal and mud-slinging.

Mr Yoon and Mr Lee both established campaign task forces aimed at capturing or winning back young voters.

A digital avatar of Mr Yoon, his campaign says, is the world's first "deepfake candidate", explaining policy ideas and taking digs at his rival.

Mr Lee's team responded with its own AI-powered character.

Mr Yoon's slogan "OK, Let's go!" - shouted at rallies with his signature uppercut gesture - has gone went viral on social media, creating endless memes and video spoofs.

Mr Kim Dong-wook, a 30-year-old adviser on Mr Yoon's social media campaign, is trying to shake the candidate's image as "ggondae"- a bossy old person stubbornly insisting on his opinion.

"I've found him to be more open to change," said Mr Kim, a former think tank researcher.

"He was portrayed as passive and at times lacking confidence in the media, so I wanted to help change that and add young voices to his policies."