South Korean presidential candidate Ahn drops out, backs rival Yoon

SEOUL • A South Korean presidential candidate dropped out yesterday, throwing his support to conservative Yoon Suk-yeol in a surprise move that could tip the balance of next week's closely fought election towards the conservatives.

Mr Yoon, flag bearer of the People Power Party, the main opposition to the governing liberal party, joined up with the People Party's Dr Ahn Cheol-soo, who had been running a distant third.

"We have no doubt that today's announcement would bring a perfect government change," Dr Ahn told a news conference with Mr Yoon, announcing the merger. "We're one team."

The shake-up less than a week before next Wednesday's election is bad news for Mr Lee Jae-myung, representing President Moon Jae-in's Democratic Party. Mr Moon is barred by term limits from seeking re-election.

A survey by Realmeter released on Wednesday, the last day for publication of polls under election rules, showed Mr Yoon ahead of Mr Lee 46.3 per cent to 43.1 per cent.

Given the narrow gap between Mr Yoon and Mr Lee, the swing by Dr Ahn, whose support was around 7 per cent, could mean a decisive conservative win, although it was unclear how many of Dr Ahn's supporters would vote for the combined ticket.

Voters want a president who can clean up polarised politics and corruption, and tackle the runaway housing prices and deepening inequality that have dogged Asia's fourth-largest economy, polls show.

A former prosecutor-general, Mr Yoon has promised to stamp out corruption, foster justice and create a more level playing field, while seeking a "reset" with China and a tougher stance towards North Korea.

He thanked Dr Ahn, pledging to win the election and realise their shared vision for national integration through a joint government.

Mr Lee vowed to press on with his campaign, telling reporters: "I believe in history and the people. I will firmly walk the path of promoting people's livelihoods, peace and unity." Mr Yoon wants to buy an additional United States missile system, a move his top foreign policy adviser has said would risk economic retaliation from China but provide a chance to improve testy diplomatic ties.

Dr Ahn, a physician and software mogul who lost to the incumbent Mr Moon in 2017, initially had double-digit support on promises to make South Korea a technology and economic powerhouse and for volunteering at Covid-19 clinics with his wife. But his popularity waned even as voters soured on corruption scandals, gaffes and mud-slinging by the two main contenders.

REUTERS