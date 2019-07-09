South Korean President urges Japan to withdraw export curbs

SEOUL • South Korean President Moon Jae-in has urged Japan to withdraw export controls on high-tech materials bound for South Korea as a row over forced wartime labour threatened to disrupt global supplies of South Korean memory chips and smartphones.

In his first public remarks on Japan's restriction on exports to South Korea, Mr Moon said yesterday that a "vicious circle" of action by the uneasy neighbours, both important United States allies, was something both of them should avoid.

South Korea's technology giant Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix - the world's top memory chip-makers, and suppliers to Apple and China's Huawei Technologies - could face delays if the Japanese measures, which took effect last Thursday, drag on.

Japan tightened restrictions on the export of the high-tech materials to South Korea in connection with a dispute over compensation for forced wartime labour.

While the stricter checks on three specialist materials do not amount to a ban, exporters would be required to obtain a separate licence each time they want to sell the materials to South Korea, causing delays.

Japan is also considering removing South Korea from a list of trusted export markets, a move that could affect a broader swathe of products.

The row between the US allies flared up last October when South Korea's Supreme Court ruled that Japan's Nippon Steel must compensate South Koreans for forced labour during World War II.

Japan maintains that the issue of forced labour was fully settled in 1965, when the two countries restored diplomatic ties, and has denounced the South Korean court ruling as "unthinkable".

Mr Moon said South Korea could not rule out countermeasures if the Japanese action inflicted damage on South Korean companies, although he said he did not want to see that. South Korea is planning to file a complaint with the World Trade Organisation over Japan's restrictions.

Mr Moon said he would prioritise development of home-grown high-tech equipment and materials and South Korea would improve the trade deficit with Japan in the long term.

Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki held discussions on the "external economic situation" with the heads of top domestic companies over the weekend, Mr Moon's office said in a statement. Mr Moon is set to meet industry leaders tomorrow, according to Yonhap.

The Seoul Metropolitan Government will provide emergency funds to domestic companies affected by Japan's export restrictions, Yonhap reported, citing Mr Cho In-dong, an economic policy officer at the city's office.

REUTERS, BLOOMBERG