South Korean police turn to AI to predict crimes, drug tracking

SEOUL – Police unveiled a four-year blueprint Thursday for using artificial intelligence technology to predict and combat crimes.

The police believe the technology can help fill the gaps in security in rural areas caused by the concentration of police personnel in Seoul and the metropolitan area.

They will also seek to use it to improve investigative abilities and technology to combat voice phishing, as the crime is mostly conducted through exploiting mobile telecommunications.

The plan includes a program to develop an algorithm that analyses unusual online behaviour patterns to predict stalking and sex crimes. Also, research is underway to develop technology that uses security cameras to detect abnormal behaviour and whether someone is carrying a weapon.

To better tackle drug trafficking, police will build a real-time map to keep track of drug cases to help trace drug distribution routes.

Other plans include establishing a police agency metaverse, developing a system to automatically track banned virtual assets, and creating a cyber training institution at the Advanced Public Security Center.

In addition, police will be provided with bulletproof clothing and strength-enhancing robotic augmentations to uniforms.

Police have seen an increase in economic and financial crimes, with the number rising from 290,000 in 2015 to 410,000 in 2020. They added that 18 crimes with unusual motives occurred in the first half of this year.

The number of drug offenders is rising, with the number of people investigated for drug crimes jumping from 12,000 in 2018 to 18,000 in 2020.

The plan will be finalized by the end of this year after conducting consultations with the related ministries. It requires approval by the Presidential Advisory Council on Science and Technology. THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK