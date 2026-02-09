Straitstimes.com header logo

South Korean police to deploy special forces for 260,000 fans at BTS concert in Seoul

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

BTS are scheduled to release their fifth studio album, Arirang, on March 20.

Hybe, the concert organiser, said it plans to secure 3,553 safety personnel for the BTS concert.

PHOTO: BIGHIT.MUSIC/INSTAGRAM

Google Preferred Source badge

SEOUL - Police plan to deploy special forces and additional safety personnel for a

BTS comeback concert

expected to draw up to 260,000 fans to Gwanghwamun Square on March 21, officials said on Feb 9.

Seoul Metropolitan Police Commissioner General Park Jeong-bo said at a regular press briefing that authorities are preparing “with all available resources” to ensure safety, including appointing a public safety chief to lead a task force.

Police estimate that about 230,000 people could gather near Daehanmun Gate of Deoksugung Palace, mainly in the northern section of Gwanghwamun Square, where the stage will be located, with the total crowd potentially reaching 260,000 and extending as far as Sungnyemun.

“While we are not certain that this many people will attend, we are preparing based on the maximum possible turnout,” Mr Park said.

Police will divide the concert area into four zones - core, hot, warm and cold - based on crowd density to manage safety risks.

To respond to possible violence, disorder or terrorist threats, police will deploy 13 violent crime units from nine police stations. Police special forces will also be stationed at the site to inspect for suspected explosives and question suspicious individuals, Mr Park said.

Hybe, the concert organiser, said it plans to secure 3,553 safety personnel. However, police requested additional staff under the beneficiary-pays principle, officials said. THE KOREA HERALD/ ASIA NEWS NETWORK

More on this topic
Seoul feeling the ‘BTS effect’ ahead of K-pop band’s comeback concert
Netflix to live-stream BTS comeback show at Gwanghwamun Square on March 21
See more on

BTS

South Korea

Police

K-pop

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Privacy Policy

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.