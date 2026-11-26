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Han Won-seok is being investigated on charges of obstruction of official duties by fraudulent means.

SEOUL - The South Korean police sought an arrest warrant on Nov 26 for the top scorer in a state-administered tax accountancy exam, whose confession to using AI-powered devices to cheat triggered nationwide scrutiny of exam integrity.

Han Won-seok, 34, is being investigated by the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency on charges of obstruction of official duties by fraudulent means in connection with the 2026 tax accountant certification examination.

He turned himself in on Nov 15 after several days of online scrutiny and publicly confessed to cheating in a video posted on his lawyer’s YouTube channel that day.

According to police investigations, Han hid a miniature camera in a correction tape dispenser to take photos of exam questions.

The images were transmitted via a smartphone to a laptop in his home, and answers generated with artificial intelligence were sent back to a miniature monitor he had on himself.

The smartphone was concealed inside an abdominal support belt.

Han maintained that he has already come clean about how he cheated, but the police are concerned that he could flee or destroy evidence.

The police reportedly struggled to reconstruct the alleged cheating method because some of the submitted devices were significantly damaged.

After questioning Han for 13 hours on Nov 17, investigators had him return on Nov 19 and Nov 20 for forensic examinations.

He was summoned again on Nov 30.

Such repeated questioning and forensic procedures within a short period are reportedly unusual.

The case has raised broader concerns over AI-assisted cheating in major national examinations.

Education Minister Choi Kyo-jin resigned following criticism over the government’s preparedness for potential AI-assisted cheating during the College Scholastic Ability Test (CSAT), or Suneung, South Korea’s nationwide university entrance exam, held on Nov 19.

Separately, Lee Jin-woo, the first person in 19 years to receive a perfect score on the Legal Education Eligibility Test, used for law school admissions, was found dead in a motel in eastern Seoul on the day of the CSAT, after coming under scrutiny over his score.

The police are conducting an investigation, but have said that no signs of foul play have been found so far.

Nationwide repercussions of the case were also taken into account in the decision to seek an arrest warrant for Han, the police said. THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK