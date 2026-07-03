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South Korean police officer accidentally kills woman she was sent to help

The officer had been dispatched after receiving a report that a woman in her 60s had collapsed and was lying on the road.

- An Incheon police officer is under criminal investigation on July 3 for a fatal mistake she made while on duty, when she ran over a collapsed citizen she was sent to help.

Officials at the Incheon Michuhol Police Station said the officer in her 20s is accused of causing death resulting from a traffic accident.

The officer had been dispatched after receiving a report that a woman in her 60s had collapsed and was lying on the road.

She ran over the woman with her patrol car at around 12.45am on July 3.

The officer told police that she did not see the victim. Police said the streets were dark, and the accident occurred at a point near a left turn in the road.

Officials said they will analyse the surveillance footage and conduct a further investigation to decide whether or not to request an arrest warrant.

A police sergeant who was in the passenger seat at the time is not likely to be punished, officials added. THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK