Straitstimes.com header logo

South Korean police officer accidentally kills woman she was sent to help

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

The officer had been dispatched after receiving a report that a woman in her 60s had collapsed and was lying in the road.

The officer had been dispatched after receiving a report that a woman in her 60s had collapsed and was lying on the road.

PHOTO: THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK

  • A South Korean police officer accidentally killed a woman she was sent to help by running her over with a patrol car.
  • The incident happened around 12.45am on July 3 on a dark street near a left turn in Incheon.
  • The officer is under criminal investigation, and police will review surveillance footage to decide on an arrest warrant.

AI generated

INCHEON - An Incheon police officer is under criminal investigation on July 3 for a fatal mistake she made while on duty, when she ran over a collapsed citizen she was sent to help.

Officials at the Incheon Michuhol Police Station said the officer in her 20s is accused of causing death resulting from a traffic accident.

The officer had been dispatched after receiving a report that a woman in her 60s had collapsed and was lying on the road.

She ran over the woman with her patrol car at around 12.45am on July 3.

The officer told police that she did not see the victim. Police said the streets were dark, and the accident occurred at a point near a left turn in the road.

Officials said they will analyse the surveillance footage and conduct a further investigation to decide whether or not to request an arrest warrant.

A police sergeant who was in the passenger seat at the time is not likely to be punished, officials added. THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK

More on this topic
Car crashes into pool at South Korea sports centre, swimmers rescue driver
Motorist hurt after car hits elephant calf in Malaysia and plunges into ravine
See more on

South Korea

Police

Accidents - traffic

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Personal Data Protection Notice

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.