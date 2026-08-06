South Korean police block sales of Trader Joe’s bagel seasoning

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An analysis found that the product contained poppy seeds and tested positive for morphine and codeine.

SEOUL – The South Korean police have blocked the sale of a foreign seasoning product on an online second-hand marketplace after finding that it contained narcotic substances and was prohibited from being brought into South Korea.

Mapo Police Station in Seoul said on Aug 4 that it had identified listings for Trader Joe’s Everything But The Bagel Sesame Seasoning Blend on Karrot, a major second-hand trading platform, and worked with the company to block transactions involving the product.

Some sellers had brought the seasoning into South Korea as a souvenir from overseas trips before listing it for resale, the police said.

An analysis by the National Forensic Service found that the product contained poppy seeds and tested positive for morphine and codeine, both of which are controlled narcotic substances in South Korea.

The police said the product falls under the Narcotics Control Act, meaning both sellers and buyers could be subject to criminal punishment.

Investigators found that some users had attempted to trade the product without knowing that it contained controlled substances, while others were aware of the issue.

After being notified by the police, Karrot agreed to restrict transactions involving the seasoning. Since July 27, the platform has removed related listings from public view, strengthened monitoring and displayed warning pop-ups when users attempt to list the product.

“Even if a product is legally sold overseas, it may be classified as a narcotic substance or a prohibited import in Korea, so particular caution is required,” a police official said.

“Consumers should check the relevant regulations before selling or purchasing food products brought in from abroad. We will respond strictly if products containing narcotic substances are found to be circulating.” THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK