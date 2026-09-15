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South Korean man’s death goes unnoticed for days by family members with severe intellectual disabilities

South Korean police believe the victim’s mother and brother were unable to recognise that he had died.

SEOUL – A South Korean man in his 20s was found dead at his home in Seoul several days after his death, after family members living with him failed to recognise that he had died, the nation’s police said on Sept 14.

The Jungnang Police Station said the man was found at a home in Jungnang-gu on Aug 6 after his younger brother reported that he was not moving.

The man had lived with his mother and younger brother. All three family members had severe intellectual disabilities, and police believe the mother and brother were unable to recognise that he had died.

Police found that the body had already begun to decompose and believe he had died two to three days earlier.

An autopsy by the National Forensic Service determined the cause of death to be sudden cardiac death.

Investigators found no evidence of foul play and have concluded that the death was not crime-related. THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK