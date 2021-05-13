S. Korean fishermen sue Japanese govt, seek compensation for planned release of Fukushima waste water

SEOUL (REUTERS) - South Korean fisheries associations filed a lawsuit against the Japanese government at a local court on Thursday (May 13), seeking compensation for the planned release of contaminated water from the Fukushima nuclear power plant, the Yonhap news agency reported.

The National Federation of Fisheries Cooperatives of Jeju Island and a shipowners' association told a news conference outside the Jeju District Court they were demanding about 10 million won (S$11,800) per day from the Japanese government and Tokyo Electric Power Company, Yonhap said.

Japan's government said last month it would release more than one million tonnes of treated water from the Fukushima site in stages starting in about two years.