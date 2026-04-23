South Korean fighter pilot fined over midair photos that caused crash

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There were no casualties, but the unsanctioned move caused 878 million won (S$757,000) in damages.

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SEOUL – A South Korean fighter pilot has been ordered to pay 88 million won (S$76,000) in damages over a 2021 midair collision he caused by trying to get photos and videos of himself flying, an official report said on April 22 .

The pilot, whose identity was withheld, wanted to capture footage of his last sortie before reassignment, according to the report by the Board of Audit and Inspection.

While travelling at 578kmh, he had the pilot of a second plane and another colleague take snaps of him on their phones.

In search of the perfect shot, he flipped his jet and flew close to the other aircraft, resulting in a misjudgment that caused his left stabilator – a horizontal stabiliser on a plane’s tail – to collide with the other aircraft’s wing.

There were no casualties, but the unsanctioned move caused 878 million won in damages.

The pilot’s manoeuvre, which had not been coordinated with others in his formation, caused the aircraft to “invert up to 137 degrees so that its upper side could be captured on video”, the report published on Ap ril 22 said.

The Defence Ministry initially ordered him to pay the full amount but he appealed to the board, which reduced his liability to 10 per cent of the total repair costs.

The board took into account that other pilots had previously conducted in-flight filming, and that he had still safely commanded the flight and returned to base without causing further damage.

“Since commissioning in 2010, the individual has served for an extended period as a fighter pilot, managing aircraft safely,” the report said.

While the report did not specify what type of aircraft was involved, the Yonhap news agency said it was an F-15K. AFP