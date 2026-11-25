Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

Introduced in 2016, the value-added tax refund programme expired at the end of 2025, just as South Korea’s medical tourism industry reached a record 2.01 million foreign patients.

SEOUL – South Korea’s plastic surgeons are pushing to restore tax refunds for foreign patients undergoing cosmetic procedures, warning that the loss of the decade-old incentive could undermine the country’s booming medical tourism industry.

At a National Assembly forum on Nov 24 , doctors warned that higher treatment costs could drive away price-sensitive foreign patients, on whom South Korean clinics are increasingly dependent.

Introduced in 2016, the value-added tax refund programme expired at the end of 2025, just as South Korea’s medical tourism industry reached a record 2.01 million foreign patients, up more than 30-fold from about 60,000 in 2009.

“Foreign patients are highly sensitive to price. The expiration has particularly affected patients from Japan and Taiwan,” said Ban Jun-sub, president of the Korean Association of Plastic Surgeons.

“At clinics in Gangnam, foreign patients account for anywhere from 20% to as much as 70% of patients. Plastic surgery clinics in Korea cannot survive without them.”

Ban said overseas customers were becoming increasingly vital as South Korea’s population ages and its domestic customer base shrinks.

Lee Min-ho, president of the Aesthetic Surgery and Laser Society, warned that the expiration could discourage repeat visitors, particularly Japanese patients who frequently travel to South Korea for laser treatments and Botox injections.

“The refund was not simply a discount. It was an economic benefit for people who came to Korea regularly,” he said. “That benefit has now disappeared.”

Doctors also argued that the refund system improved pricing transparency by requiring documentation of treatment costs, making it harder for unauthorised brokers to inflate prices.

Representative Cho Gye-won of the ruling Democratic Party of Korea, who co-organised the forum, introduced a Bill in April seeking to reinstate the refund through the end of 2027.

Meanwhile, experts and government officials stressed the need to reduce South Korea’s medical tourism industry’s heavy reliance on cosmetic treatments and Greater Seoul, including Incheon and Gyeonggi Province.

Hong Sung-wook, a director at the Korea Health Industry Development Institute, called for increased promotion of South Korea’s capabilities in treating serious illnesses, including organ transplants.

“Korea has medical technologies we can be proud of, but they are often overshadowed by beauty treatments,” he said.

The Health Ministry is preparing a five-year plan to diversify its medical tourism markets and treatment offerings.

It also plans to launch a public platform by 2028 covering services from initial consultations to follow-up care to improve transparency and patient trust. THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK