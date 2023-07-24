South Korean authorities raids government, police offices over deadly underpass flooding

SEOUL - South Korean prosecutors raided five regional police and government offices on Monday as part of an investigation into what went wrong in the response to a deadly underpass flooding in the central city of Cheongju.
The Cheongju District Prosecutors Office sent investigators to the provincial police agency, the fire service headquarters and the regional government of North Chungcheong Province, as well as the city government of Cheongju and a state city construction agency, to seize evidence.
A district police station in the region was also searched by the police in connection with the case, South Korea’s Yonhap news agency said.
An underground roadway in Osong in western Cheongju, located 112km south-east of Seoul, was flooded amid heavy rains in mid-July when a nearby river overflowed after an embankment was brought down by rising water levels.
The flooding killed 14 people and injured 10 others.
Police authorities in the region are accused of failing to promptly respond to emergency calls urging traffic restrictions around the underpass ahead of the incident.
They are also said to have attempted to cover up the alleged negligence by submitting falsified reports during a government inspection into the case.
Last week, the Office for Government Policy Coordination in charge of the inspection referred six police officers to the prosecution for investigation, accusing them of mishandling the deadly underpass flooding.
The regional government offices and the fire agency are accused of sitting on reports filed before the incident to alert authorities to risky situations involving the underpass.
South Korea is meanwhile expecting monsoon rains to hit most regions until Monday.
Rain is also forecast for the Seoul metropolitan region and the central part of the country this week, the state weather agency said on Sunday.
The Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA) said rain clouds are slowly moving eastwards to cover the entire nation.
This week’s downpours are expected to continue in the Seoul metropolitan region and the western parts of Gangwon province through Wednesday.
However, KMA said rainfall is likely to become lighter from Tuesday as the intensity of clashes between cold and warm air masses becomes weaker.
Until Tuesday, the broader capital region is forecast to see up to 80mm of rain, with southern parts of Gyeonggi Province, surrounding Seoul, expected to get more than 120mm of rain.
The central city of Daejeon and southern parts of South Chungcheong Province will get over 150mm of rain, while Gwangju and South Jeolla Province are forecast to receive 50mm to 150mm of rain, and over 200mm in some areas, over the same period.
The KMA said the nation could see more rain even after Wednesday based on the strength and path of Typhoon Doksuri, which is currently moving west-northwestwards from waters east of Manila.
Last Saturday, the government raised its disaster readiness alert to level 2 from level 1 due to concerns of damage from heavy downpours.
Torrential rains have battered the country since early July, causing floods and landslides, and a total of 47 people have been killed, while three remain missing.
Meanwhile, Prime Minister Han Duck-soo made an on-site inspection near Mount Umyeon in Seoul’s Seocho Ward after fire authorities received a report of a possible landslide in the area.
Firefighters, the police and local officials were dispatched to the scene after receiving the report at 6.42am, but concluded that no signs of an impending landslide were found.
Acting Interior Minister Han Chang-seob also held an emergency response meeting with relevant government officials earlier in the day and called for thorough preparedness in areas vulnerable to flooding and landslides.
He urged local governments not to hesitate in pre-emptively responding to landslides and soil erosion, including with the swift evacuation of residents. THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK