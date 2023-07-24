South Korean authorities raids government, police offices over deadly underpass flooding

SEOUL - South Korean prosecutors raided five regional police and government offices on Monday as part of an investigation into what went wrong in the response to a deadly underpass flooding in the central city of Cheongju.

The Cheongju District Prosecutors Office sent investigators to the provincial police agency, the fire service headquarters and the regional government of North Chungcheong Province, as well as the city government of Cheongju and a state city construction agency, to seize evidence.

A district police station in the region was also searched by the police in connection with the case, South Korea’s Yonhap news agency said.

An underground roadway in Osong in western Cheongju, located 112km south-east of Seoul, was flooded amid heavy rains in mid-July when a nearby river overflowed after an embankment was brought down by rising water levels.

The flooding killed 14 people and injured 10 others.

Police authorities in the region are accused of failing to promptly respond to emergency calls urging traffic restrictions around the underpass ahead of the incident.

They are also said to have attempted to cover up the alleged negligence by submitting falsified reports during a government inspection into the case.

Last week, the Office for Government Policy Coordination in charge of the inspection referred six police officers to the prosecution for investigation, accusing them of mishandling the deadly underpass flooding.

The regional government offices and the fire agency are accused of sitting on reports filed before the incident to alert authorities to risky situations involving the underpass.

South Korea is meanwhile expecting monsoon rains to hit most regions until Monday.

Rain is also forecast for the Seoul metropolitan region and the central part of the country this week, the state weather agency said on Sunday.

The Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA) said rain clouds are slowly moving eastwards to cover the entire nation.

This week’s downpours are expected to continue in the Seoul metropolitan region and the western parts of Gangwon province through Wednesday.