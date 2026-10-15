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South Korean army officer suspended for leaving post 64 times in 10 months to ‘feed his lizard’

The Busan District Court in Yeonje-gu dismissed the officer’s lawsuit against his unit commander seeking to overturn the disciplinary action.

A court in South Korea has upheld a two-month suspension imposed on an army officer for repeatedly leaving his post without permission, verbally abusing soldiers and delaying approval of their leave applications.

The Busan District Court said on Oct 15 that it has dismissed the officer’s lawsuit against his unit commander seeking to overturn the disciplinary action.

Gate records showed he drove off the base 64 times during weekday working hours over 10 months without requesting leave or reporting his departures to a commander.

A guard commander testified that the officer frequently left, citing reasons such as “I need to feed my lizard” and “I need to wash my car”.

Between October 2023 and November 2024, he also delayed approval of 698 requests for outings, overnight passes and leave submitted by 26 soldiers. The delays prevented them from obtaining military-supported train tickets, forcing them to pay transportation costs themselves.

When soldiers requested leave approval, he responded: “Is this a community service centre? Get lost.” He also verbally abused a soldier seeking reassignment because of back pain, suggesting he seek discharge for mental illness.

“Under army disciplinary regulations, the severity of the misconduct could warrant dismissal, while multiple violations could justify expulsion,” the court said.

Both types of breaches terminate military service, but the harsher sanction, known as “pamyeon”, also entails a reduction in retirement benefits. Ordinary dismissal, or “haeim”, generally leaves those benefits intact, except in certain corruption cases. THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK