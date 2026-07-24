South Korea welcomes 10 million visitors in first half of 2026, surpassing pre-pandemic levels

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Visitors at the Gyeongbokgung Palace in Seoul on June 21.

SEOUL - South Korea welcomed a total of 10.7 million international visitors from January through June, up 21.3 per cent from 8.8 million during the same period in 2025, according to data released by the Korea Tourism Organisation on July 23 .

The figure exceeded the first-half total in 2019 by 26.9 per cent, marking not only a full recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic, but continued growth beyond pre-pandemic levels.

China remained the largest source of visitors with 3.21 million arrivals, followed by Japan (1.95 million), Taiwan (1.15 million), the United States (810,000) and the Philippines (360,000).

Among major markets, Taiwan and the US recorded some of the strongest growth, at 188.4 per cent and 168.6 per cent, respectively, of their visitor numbers during the first half of 2019.

The latest figures come after South Korea surpassed the 10 million inbound visitor mark in late June, roughly a month earlier than in 2025, strengthening expectations that the government could achieve its goal of attracting 22 million to 23 million visitors from overseas in 2026.

Officials expect growth to continue in the second half, supported by the extension of a temporary visa-free policy for Chinese group tourists, the summer vacation season and increased international flights to regional airports.

The tourism boom is also reshaping where visitors are going.

According to a report by the city-run Seoul AI Foundation on July 22 , foreign tourists are increasingly venturing beyond traditional attractions to explore local markets and hiking trails.

Dongdaemun Design Plaza recorded the largest year-on-year increase in foreign visitors at 12.1 per cent in 2025, followed by Achasan at 11.8 per cent, while Hongdae, Naksan Park, Gwangjang Market, Gyeongbokgung and Gwanaksan also posted double-digit growth. THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK