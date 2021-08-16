South Korea, US to begin joint drills despite North's rebuke

SEOUL • South Korea and the United States will begin their annual joint military drills today, the South's military said yesterday, amid North Korea's warnings of a diplomatic and security crisis.

Seoul and Washington regularly stage military exercises, mainly in the spring and summer, but Pyongyang has for decades reacted angrily, calling them a rehearsal for war. The exercises will continue for nine days, consisting mostly of defensive, computer-simulated command post training with minimum personnel and no live field training, said the South's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS).

"The alliance made the decision after comprehensively considering the Covid-19 situation, joint defence posture and ways to support diplomatic efforts to denuclearise and foster lasting peace on the Korean peninsula," the JCS said.

A day after the allies kicked off preliminary training last week, North Korea did not answer routine calls on an inter-Korea hotline, which had been reactivated on July 28 after the North severed them a year ago amid strained ties.

Ms Kim Yo Jong, the powerful sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, accused the South of "perfidious behaviour" for going ahead with the exercises.

Another senior official in Pyongyang said Seoul and Washington were risking a "serious security crisis" by choosing to escalate tensions instead of improving ties.

The United States keeps around 28,500 soldiers in South Korea - a legacy of the 1950-1953 Korean War, which ended in an armistice, not a peace treaty, leaving the peninsula in a technical state of war.

Joint military drills were scaled back in recent years to facilitate talks aimed at persuading Pyongyang to dismantle its nuclear and missile programmes in return for US sanctions relief.

The negotiations fell apart in 2019, and the administration of South Korean President Moon Jae-in has been hoping that the reopening of the hotline would help resume the denuclearisation talks.

The JCS said the exercises are partly designed to expedite progress on Seoul's efforts to take over wartime control of the combined troops from the US.

Mr Moon has made that a key policy goal and has boosted defence spending to help drum up US support, but the Covid-19 pandemic has hampered full-scale training and effectively ended his hopes of completing that transfer within his term, due to end in March.

REUTERS