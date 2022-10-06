South Korea, US fire missiles into sea in response to Pyongyang's test

SEOUL -The South Korean and US militaries fired a volley of missiles into the sea in response to North Korea firing a ballistic missile over Japan, Seoul said on Wednesday, as global condemnation mounted over Pyongyang's likely longest-ever test.

North Korea fired an intermediate-range ballistic missile (IRBM) over Japan for the first time in five years on Tuesday, prompting Tokyo to issue evacuation warnings for some residents.

South Korea and the United States staged a drill of their own in response, firing ground-to-ground missiles into the East Sea, also known as the Sea of Japan. Both militaries fired two Army Tactical Missile System short-range ballistic missiles into the water "to precisely strike a virtual target", the Joint Chiefs of Staff said.

The military also confirmed that a South Korean missile failed soon after it was launched and crashed, without causing any casualties.

The missile drill came a day after South Korean and US fighter jets carried out a bombing drill at a virtual target in the Yellow Sea.

The joint drills aim to "make sure that we have the military capabilities at the ready to respond to provocations by the North if it comes to that", US National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told CNN.

South Korea's military also announced that the nuclear-powered USS Ronald Reagan aircraft carrier would return to the area, having already conducted joint drills with South Korea's navy in September.

Pyongyang's Tuesday launch is part of a record year of sanctions-busting weapons tests by the isolated regime, which recently revised its nuclear laws, with leader Kim Jong Un declaring his country an "irreversible" nuclear power.

US President Joe Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida decried the launch "in the strongest terms" while South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol called it a provocation.

The US has asked the United Nations Security Council to meet on Wednesday on the matter. Britain, France, Albania, Norway and Ireland joined the US in making the request.

China and Russia, however, told council counterparts they are opposed to a public meeting, arguing that the reaction of the council should be conducive to easing the situation on the Korean peninsula.

It was not immediately clear whether the council would meet publicly or behind closed doors. Any meaningful council action is unlikely, diplomats say.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres condemned the North's latest missile launch as a reckless act and a violation of Security Council resolutions.

The IRBM flew about 4,600km, Seoul and Tokyo said, likely the longest-ever distance for a North Korean test, during which a missile is typically fired on a "lofted" trajectory to avoid flying over nearby countries. Officials and experts said it was likely a Hwasong-12 IRBM, a nuclear-capable missile that North Korea likely first tested in 2017, which has a range that could put US bases on Guam within reach.

North Korea has not commented on the launch in state media.

"Regardless of (the) missile launch by the US and South Korean military, North Korea's plan to carry out its next nuclear test will not change," said Dr Yang Moo-jin, a professor at the University of North Korean Studies.

Tuesday's test was Pyongyang's fifth missile launch in 10 days.

The spate of launches comes as Seoul, Tokyo and Washington have been ramping up joint military drills to counter Pyongyang's growing threats, staging the first trilateral anti-submarine drills in five years on Sept 30. Such drills infuriate North Korea, which sees them as rehearsals for an invasion.

AFP, REUTERS