South Korea, US expected to hold summit in mid-May, before Kim-Trump meeting

SEOUL (REUTERS) - South Korea and the United States are likely to hold a summit in mid-May, ahead of a separate proposed summit between North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and US President Donald Trump.

South Korean President Moon Jae In's top security adviser Chung Eui Yong and his US counterpart John Bolton agreed to push for the summit between Mr Moon and Mr Trump, Bernama news agency reported.

The Chung-Bolton meeting was held in Washington on Tuesday (April 24), according to the presidential Blue House.

Mr Moon and Mr Trump are also scheduled to speak by phone shortly after the inter-Korean summit on Friday wraps up, the presidential Blue House said.

"They agreed that Moon and Trump will hold a telephone conversation immediately after the South-North Korea summit and share the outcome of the summit," Mr Moon's top press secretary Yoon Young Chan told a press briefing, according to Bernama.

Mr Trump has said his meeting with Mr Kim will likely take place in May or early June.