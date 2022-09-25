South Korea to trial ban on free single-use cups in December

SEOUL - South Korea will start banning free single-use cups in December, with a test run in Sejong and on Jeju Island.

A recent report by the Environment Ministry showed the use of disposable cups has soared during the coronavirus pandemic.

The number of single-use plastic and paper cups used at 14 cafes and four popular fast-food chains reached 1.02 billion in 2021, marking a huge surge from 770 million in 2019.

After postponing the introduction of a ban on single-use cups at franchise stores due to opposition from the public and those involved, the environment ministry announced on Friday that the ban on single-use cups at franchise food services will go on a pilot run in the two areas from December.

According to the ministry, the areas were selected as Jeju Island is in a battle against plastic waste left behind by tourists and Sejong City hopes to set an example as an area where many government offices are located.

In Sejong and on Jeju Island, franchise cafes, bakeries and fast-food franchises with more than 100 branches have to charge a 300 won (S$0.30) deposit for each disposable cup from Dec 2.

"The deposit system for single-use cups requires the inconvenience of customers at a certain level," an official from the ministry said at a press briefing on Thursday. "It is important to create a model that can work successfully and expand it nationwide as Korea would be the first country to implement the new system."

The ministry said it would cover the extra expenses needed for the system to roll out, such as the budget for "recyclable" labels that have to be attached to the cups, credit card commission for the deposits and other costs, following a backlash from store owners earlier this year.

During the early stage of the trial run, customers will be able to return the used cups to stores regardless of franchise labels. The ministry said the measure could change as the system establishes itself.

