South Korea to train developing countries in vaccine production

SEOUL - Even while fighting the worst of the Covid-19 pandemic, with cases hovering around 170,000 daily, South Korea is getting ready to provide training for developing countries keen on producing their own vaccines and other drugs.

The country has been appointed a global biomanufacturing training hub by the World Health Organisation (WHO) and is set to receive its first batch of 370 trainees by July, said the Ministry of Health and Welfare.

The trainees will come from low- and middle-income nations, but details are not known yet.

Some of them will attend lectures on vaccine development, others will get hands-on training in the manufacturing process. Another group will learn about quality management of global pharmaceutical standards.

Training centres will be set up in various parts of the country, in bio hubs such as Songdo, Andong and Osong.

The WHO said South Korea was chosen because of its biomanufacturing capacity, training infrastructure and the government's strong willingness to commit.

South Korea's biopharmaceutical companies boast 600,000 litres of manufacturing capacity a year, second only to the United States.

It has also produced five types of Covid-19 vaccines through contract manufacturing, including Moderna and AstraZeneca.

With the training hub, South Korea moves one step closer to its goal of becoming a global vaccine hub.

Dr Lee Kang-ho, deputy minister of the Office of Global Vaccine Hub, said the establishment of the training hub is a huge milestone for South Korea.

"It marks our transition from an aid recipient to a donor nation, and we will share our experience with other countries," he said at a press conference on Friday (Feb 25). "The hub will also act as a stepping stone for South Korea to become a leader in the bio industry."

South Korea is also set to launch its first home-grown Covid-19 vaccine within the first half of the year, said Dr Lee.

There are eight local drugmakers developing a total of 11 vaccines.

Front runner SK Bioscience aims to submit the results of the third phase of clinical trials by next month and seek emergency approval for its vaccine by June.

While South Korea is late in the vaccine race compared to countries such as the US, Britain and China, Dr Lee said there is still a shortage of vaccines in the world and South Korea will try to distribute its vaccines as widely as possible if they prove to be safe and effective.