South Korea to resume issuing short-term visas for China travellers on Feb 11

SEOUL – South Korea plans to resume issuing short-term visas for travellers from China on Saturday after China improved its Covid-19 situation, Seoul officials said on Friday.

South Korea suspended short-term visas to Chinese visitors in January.

Seoul’s decision followed China’s move to abruptly end its strict zero-Covid policy, leading to a wave of infections.

Beijing retaliated against Seoul by halting short-term visas for South Korean travellers.

Mr Kim Sung-ho, South Korea’s vice-interior minister in charge of disaster and safety management, said the government had decided to restart the visa issuance after the number of infections among Chinese arrivals dropped significantly, and new strains of the virus have not emerged.

South Korean Prime Minister Han Duck-soo last week hinted at lifting restrictions before the end of February if China’s Covid-19 situation became “manageable”. REUTERS