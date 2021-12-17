South Korea to restore tougher curbs

SEOUL • South Korea will reinstate stricter social distancing rules from Saturday to Jan 2, 1½ months after easing them under a "living with Covid-19" policy, as the numbers of new infections and serious cases spiral.

Gatherings will be limited to no more than four people and they must be fully vaccinated; restaurants, cafes and bars are to close by 9pm, while movie theatres and Internet cafes are to shut by 10pm.

Unvaccinated people can only dine out alone, or use takeout or delivery services.

Currently, businesses have no limits on operating hours, and private gatherings are confined to six people in the greater Seoul area and eight in other regions, regardless of vaccination status. If people dine out, all but one must be fully vaccinated.

The measures come as South Korea's daily Covid-19 tallies and the number of serious cases continue to make new records amid a persistent spike in breakthrough infections, adding to strains on the country's medical system.

"We're making all-out efforts to overcome the pressing crisis by expanding our medical capacity and vaccination campaign, but we need time," Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum told an intra-agency meeting. "We can go beyond this crisis only by beating down the current spread as soon as possible through strong social distancing."

Associations of small business and restaurant owners issued a series of statements protesting the decision and calling for measures to compensate their losses.

Mr Kim said the government will soon announce plans for "even larger financial support" for the businesses. President Moon Jae-in offered an apology for having failed to restrain the virus' spread and secure sufficient hospital beds during the earlier easing process, said his spokesman.

The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) reported 7,622 cases for Wednesday, a day after posting a new record daily count of 7,850.

Daily numbers of cases shot past 7,000 for the first time last week, just days after surpassing the 5,000 mark.

The number of serious cases hit another fresh high at 989, with some 87 per cent of intensive care unit beds taken up in the Seoul metropolitan area and about 81 per cent in use nationwide.

More than 92 per cent of South Korean adults are fully vaccinated, but the number of new cases has surged nearly fivefold since the rules were eased last month, while the number of serious cases has tripled. KDCA said the daily tally could top 10,000 this month if the upturn is not blunted.

Total infections in the country rose to 544,117, including 148 cases of the potentially more transmissible Omicron variant, with 4,518 deaths.

