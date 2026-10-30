Straitstimes.com header logo

South Korea to respond firmly to North Korean breaches of border, security aide says

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

North Korean soldiers working on a military fence which is under construction along the border separating the two Koreas, as seen from an observation deck in Gimpo, South Korea, on Oct 27.

North Korean soldiers working on a military fence which is under construction along the border separating the two Koreas, as seen from an observation deck in Gimpo, South Korea, on Oct 27.

PHOTO: REUTERS

  • South Korea will respond firmly to protect the border, national security adviser Wi Sung-lac said, after North Korean breaches and rising tension in the DMZ.
  • Tensions rose after a September landmine blast in the DMZ seriously wounded South Korean soldiers; Seoul says a North Korean mine caused it, while Pyongyang denies blame.
  • The UN Command called the mine a violation of the armistice, and Seoul wants North Korea to stop fortification work and threatened propaganda loudspeakers, Reuters said.

AI generated

SEOUL - South Korea will respond firmly to protect the military border with North Korea despite claims by Pyongyang that it is conducting operations on its side of the line, Seoul's national security adviser Wi Sung-lac said on Oct 30.

Tensions have spiked since a landmine blast inside the Demilitarised Zone (DMZ) border seriously wounded several South Korean soldiers on a reconnaissance mission in September, which Seoul has said was caused by a North Korean mine.

The UN Command, which oversees the DMZ, has said a North Korean mine across the line violated the armistice. Seoul has demanded that Pyongyang immediately halt fortification work near the inter-Korean border, saying the activity has raised tensions.

Pyongyang has denied responsibility for the mine and Kim Yo Jong, the powerful sister of leader Kim Jong Un, said on Oct 21 that North Korea will activate anti-South Korean propaganda loudspeakers along its entire border by the end of October.

South Korea's spy agency said on Oct 29 that North Korea had not yet started any broadcasts.

Both Koreas have previously used such broadcasts as part of psychological warfare campaigns. REUTERS

More on this topic
North Korea fires ‘around a dozen’ ballistic missiles into East Sea
North Korean artillery pointed south stirs concern at border observatory
See more on

South Korea

North Korea

Kim Jong Un

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Personal Data Protection Notice

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

中文版 (beta)

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.